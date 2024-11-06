HC asks Lokayukta to give details of probe, issues notice to CM Siddaramaiah others in MUDA case

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday instructed the Karnataka Lokayukta to provide comprehensive details of its investigation thus far in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case, involving chief minister Siddaramaiah. Justice M Nagaprasanna issued this directive during a hearing on a petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged misuse of authority in site allotments by MUDA (PTI)

The HC also issued notices to Siddaramaiah, co-accused parties, and both Union and state governments, seeking their replies. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on November 26.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued this directive during a hearing on a petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged misuse of authority in site allotments by MUDA.

The petition was filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the three people who have filed complaints against Siddaramaiah. The petitioner has requested a transfer of the probe from the Lokayukta to the CBI.

Krishna’s counsel, senior advocate KG Raghavan, argued that since the Lokayukta operates under the state government, a conflict of interest could prevent an impartial investigation. “We belive that the investigation is not being done in a manner in which public confidence would be restored in the investigation in a matter of this kind,” he stated.

The MUDA investigation first drew attention in September when justice Nagaprasanna dismissed a plea by Siddaramaiah that challenged the governor’s approval for corruption charges against him. Shortly after, the Lokayukta lodged an FIR naming Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and another person named Devaraju. The allegations centre on the allocation of 14 plots, valued at approximately ₹56 crore, to Parvathi in Mysuru’s prime real estate areas, allegedly bypassing standard allotment procedures.

Following a court order, the Lokayukta began its investigation on September 27, aiming to address concerns regarding potential irregularities in the MUDA allotments. A day before the court hearing, on Monday, Siddaramaiah confirmed that he has been called to appear before the Lokayukta in Mysuru on Wednesday. “Yes, Mysore Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysore Lokayukta on November 6,” he told reporters.

Adding to the scrutiny, the ED recently intensified its probe into the financial aspects of the case. On October 28, the agency conducted searches across multiple locations in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru. The ED has also summoned six MUDA officials for further questioning in the case.