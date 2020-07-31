e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bombay HC grants temporary bail to 65-year-old murder convict, says he is vulnerable

Bombay HC grants temporary bail to 65-year-old murder convict, says he is vulnerable

The Bombay high court granted murder convict Sitaram Kamble temporary bail until December 31 and ordered him to report to the prison on January 1, 2021.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:22 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The court refused to grant regular bail to the murder convict as it was not in a position to scrutinise the complete evidence in his plea for temporary bail.
The court refused to grant regular bail to the murder convict as it was not in a position to scrutinise the complete evidence in his plea for temporary bail. (HT File Photo )
         

The Bombay high court (HC) last week granted temporary bail to a murder convict until December 31 on the ground that he is a senior citizen (65) and is at high risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The two-member HC division bench, comprising Justices SS Shinde and Surendra Tavade, refused to grant regular bail to the murder convict, Sitaram Kamble, as it was not in a position to scrutinise the complete evidence in his plea for temporary bail.

It, however, took note of the fact that Kamble (65) is a senior citizen and, as a result, “very vulnerable if he is infected with SARS-CoV-2”.

The bench said: “In such condition, the applicant can be released on temporary bail for a limited period.”

Earlier in November 2014, the Ratnagiri sessions court had convicted Kamble for life for the murder of a neighbour on February 1, 2013. The convict had killed his neighbour because of an illicit affair between his son and the murder victim’s wife.

He had moved HC seeking regular bail during the pendency of his appeal against the conviction.

It was argued on his behalf that the conviction under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was not sustainable in law, as the convict had inflicted a single blow of scythe in a fit of rage, and he did not act in a cruel or unusual manner.

His lawyer, advocate Payoshi Roy, pointed out that the act had shown that since the convict had no intention to kill the deceased, at best it could be a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder attracting maximum punishment up to 10 years, and urged the court to release him on bail during the pendency of his appeal, as he had already served seven years in jail.

Additional public prosecutor FR Shaikh opposed the plea. He argued that there are three eye-witnesses to the incident and the trial court had convicted him for the murder because the convict had inflicted a fatal blow with the sharp weapon on the chest of the deceased.

HC refused to consider the plea for regular bail on the ground that it can be done only after scrutinising the complete evidence on record.

The bench, however, granted Kamble temporary bail until December 31 and ordered him to report to the prison on January 1, 2021.

tags
top news
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In