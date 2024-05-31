Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government on a petition seeking the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations and submit a report amid allegations that the Jamia Masjid, located in Srirangapatna, was constructed by Tipu Sultan on the site of Mudala Bagilu Anjaneya Swamy Temple. HC Issues Notice to Government for Survey of Srirangapatna Jamia Masjid

Hearing a public interest petition filed by H. Manjunath, the chief of the state unit of Bajrang Sena, the division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Arvind issued notices to ASI, the chief secretary to the government, the Mandya deputy commissioner, State Religious Council, and the Karnataka State Waqf Board.

During the trial, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the Mudala Bagilu Anjaneya Swamy Temple was historically patronised by various rulers, including those from the Vijayanagar empire and Mysore empire. However, the temple was allegedly destroyed by Tipu Sultan, who then constructed the Jamia Masjid at the same site.

The petitioner urged that the ASI be directed to conduct a survey and excavation of the site and submit a factual report to the high court within 30 days. The petitioner also appealed to the ASI, the state government, and the district administration to preserve remnants of Hindu culture and heritage found within the temple premises, such as the Garuda Kamba, Kalyani, Stupa, Stamba, stone carvings of Hindu deities, parts of the underground temple, Vastu Shilpa, and buried idols.

In response to the petitioner’s arguments, the court questioned whether the site in question is a protected monument and noted the complexity of changing jurisdiction via a writ petition. The hearing was adjourned to June 11.

“We heard the news through the media; so far, we have not received any kind of notice till Thursday evening,” Karnataka Circle Union, Archaeological Survey of India, superintending archaeologist Bipin Chandra told HT.

“We filed a petition before the state high court in October 2022,” Manjunath said, adding, “One can see prima facie the Hindu gods and animal carvings on the wall of the masjid, and inside there is a fountain and Shivaling, which proved beyond doubt that it is a Hindu structure. We want to preserve it since it is the right of the Hindus.”