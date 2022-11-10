HC rejects plea against Babri Masjid case acquittals

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday dismissed a criminal appeal filed against a lower court order acquitting BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti and 30 others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

A division bench of justices Ramesh Sinha and Saroj Yadav completed the hearing in the appeal on October 31, and had reserved their order.

The judgment was announced on Wednesday.

On September 30, 2020, a special CBI court of SK Yadav acquitted all 32 accused due to lack of conclusive evidence.

In 2021, Ayodhya residents Haji Mahboob and Syed Akhlaq filed an appeal in the high court as a criminal revision plea. When it came up for hearing on July 18, the counsel for appellants said the petition was filed as a revision plea by mistake. Following the court’s approval, the petitioners changed the plea as a criminal appeal.

