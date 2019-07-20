HC sends notice to PM on plea against his election to Lok Sabha

The Allahabad high court on Friday issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with a petition challenging his election from Varanasi constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Justice MK Gupta issued the order while hearing the election petition filed by Tej Bahadur, suspended BSF jawan, who was declared a Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi but failed to contest polls as his nomination papers were rejected.

The returning officer rejected Bahadur’s nomination citing his failure to submit a certificate to prove that he was not dismissed on the charges of corruption or disloyalty.

In his election petition, Bahadur claimed that he was not given adequate time to file the objection against cancellation of his nomination paper. The petitioner has requested the court to declare Modi’s election from Varanasi as null and void.

After hearing the petition, the court posted the matter for hearing on August 21.

“We respect the judiciary. And will respond suitably,” said Vijay Bahadur Pathak, a senior BJP leader.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 01:43 IST