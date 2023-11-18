close_game
close_game
News / India News / HC to hear arguments on maintainability of Tamil Nadu author’s petition against book ban

HC to hear arguments on maintainability of Tamil Nadu author’s petition against book ban

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Nov 18, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Author Royappan’s defence is that he investigated and researched on the folklore and that this is the true story. He said the history of Madurai Veeran has largely remained part of oral history in TN

A special Madras high court bench of three judges on Friday held its first hearing on a petition filed by author Kuzhanthai Royappan against the state banning his book in 2015.

A special Madras high court bench of three judges on Friday held its first hearing on a petition filed by author Kuzhanthai Royappan against the state banning his book in 2015. (HT Archives)
A special Madras high court bench of three judges on Friday held its first hearing on a petition filed by author Kuzhanthai Royappan against the state banning his book in 2015. (HT Archives)

The book, ‘Madurai Veeranin Unmai Varalaru’ (the true history of Madurai’s braveheart’), was banned because the author portrayed Madurai’s braveheart, a folklore hero, as a Dalit who loves a woman from a higher caste. The home department under the then AIADMK government led by late J Jayalalithaa had issued an order in 2015 stating that “these portions are likely to cause disharmony among communities.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Author Royappan’s defence is that he investigated and researched on the folklore and that this is the true story. “None of the so-called offending portions lead to any such conclusion and the entirety of the publication is an attempt in revealing the truth, and inform the reading public of the life, times and heroism of Madurai Veeran,” the petitioner had submitted to the court. According to the petitioner, the history of Madurai Veeran has largely remained part of oral history in Tamil Nadu.

A preliminary objection raised by the state is regarding the maintainability of the present writ petition filed in 2017. “The judges had doubts over its maintainability so the case has been adjourned to November 22,” the government’s special pleader Veda Bagat Singh told HT.

The book was published in 2013. Two thousand copies were sold and the author had also placed on record the receipt for printing of 2,000 copies by Kavi Graphics Printers besides Kelir book shop and Aadhi Tamizhar Thozhizhalar Peravai.

The high court’s Chief Justice, Sanjay V Gangapurwala, had constituted a three-judge bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar, C V Karthikeyan, and P Dhanabal to hear the case on Friday.

Previously, the case was heard by a single judge bench of justice Anita Sumanth who in June observed that in the light of Section 96 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), this petition was required to be heard by a special three-judge bench constituted by the Chief Justice.

Justice Sumanth had said in the June hearing that “the petitioner really does not have any effective argument” except for relying on the case of the high court’s order in 2016 dismissing the criminal case against Tamil writer Perumal Murugan for allegedly offending religious sentiments in his book, Madhorubagan.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out