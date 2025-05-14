Centre approves 3,706 crore semiconductor plant near UP's Jewar in mega tech push

Centre has approved a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn to set up a ₹3,706 crore semiconductor manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar. Information & Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the proposed plant will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles and other devices. The unit is also set to create 2,000 jobs while producing 20,000 Semiconductor wafers per month.(REUTERS file photo)

The unit is also set to create 2,000 jobs while producing 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month, he said. The new semiconductor unit in Jewar will be one of six such facilities in India, with production expected to begin in 2027. The joint venture will be located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The unit will attract an investment worth ₹3,700 crore.

According to Vaishnaw, work on the other five semiconductor manufacturing units is currently underway, and one of them is expected to be inaugurated later this year.

Yogi hails Centre's decision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for the new manufacturing unit, calling it a "historic step" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of a semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Authority region (YEIDA) - a historic step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.

"With an investment of ₹3,700 crore, the unit will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, and various other devices. India is now moving towards global leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and UP is emerging as a hub for high-end electronics and semiconductor production. Thank you, Pradhanmantri Ji!" he wrote in a post on X.

(With agency inputs)