HC to hear OPS’s appeal against order over use of AIADMK name and symbol

The Madras high court on Wednesday agreed to hear an appeal of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), a day after a single judge bench temporarily restrained him from claiming his post as coordinator and from using the party flag, symbol and letter head, a lawyer of OPS said. A single judge bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday restrained O Panneerselvam from claiming his post as coordinator and from using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letter head. (PTI)

A two-judge bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq agreed to hear on Friday the appeal to be filed by OPS, the lawyer said.

On Tuesday Justice N Satish Kumar had issued the interim injunction against OPS until November 30. The order was based on the petition of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) seeking an interim injunction against OPS restraining the latter from interfering in the affairs of the party and creating confusion.

The EPS-led AIADMK had on July 11 last year expelled OPS and his supporters from the AIADMK.

Though OPS had moved the Madras high court and the Supreme Court through multiple petitions against his ouster, the courts did not grant him relief. An appeal by OPS is pending in the top court against the high court’s refusal to interfere in his expulsion. The bench of Justice Kumar had said that if the Supreme Court were to pass any order before November 30, the injunction would cease to exist.

OPS did not react to the court’s order but held a meeting with his supporters on Wednesday. Meanwhile, R B Udhayakumar, whom the AIADMK has internally elected to be the deputy leader of opposition replacing OPS in the assembly, said the party is open to anyone joining it except those who have betrayed them. “How can those who betrayed the party and have been removed continue to use the party’s name, symbol and letterhead? It only belongs to the AIADMK cadre,” he said.

EPS was elected as the AIADMK’s general secretary after the dual leadership was abolished and OPS was expelled last year. EPS has been firm in his stance of not taking back OPS and other expelled leaders TTV Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala. Amidst these legal wrangles, OPS joined hands with Dhinakaran while EPS exited the BJP-led NDA in September and is prepared to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with other allies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON