close_game
close_game
News / India News / HC to hear OPS’s appeal against order over use of AIADMK name and symbol

HC to hear OPS’s appeal against order over use of AIADMK name and symbol

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Nov 09, 2023 07:00 AM IST

The order was based on the petition of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami seeking an interim injunction against Panneerselvam

The Madras high court on Wednesday agreed to hear an appeal of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), a day after a single judge bench temporarily restrained him from claiming his post as coordinator and from using the party flag, symbol and letter head, a lawyer of OPS said.

A single judge bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday restrained O Panneerselvam from claiming his post as coordinator and from using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letter head. (PTI)
A single judge bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday restrained O Panneerselvam from claiming his post as coordinator and from using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letter head. (PTI)

A two-judge bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq agreed to hear on Friday the appeal to be filed by OPS, the lawyer said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Tuesday Justice N Satish Kumar had issued the interim injunction against OPS until November 30. The order was based on the petition of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) seeking an interim injunction against OPS restraining the latter from interfering in the affairs of the party and creating confusion.

The EPS-led AIADMK had on July 11 last year expelled OPS and his supporters from the AIADMK.

Though OPS had moved the Madras high court and the Supreme Court through multiple petitions against his ouster, the courts did not grant him relief. An appeal by OPS is pending in the top court against the high court’s refusal to interfere in his expulsion. The bench of Justice Kumar had said that if the Supreme Court were to pass any order before November 30, the injunction would cease to exist.

OPS did not react to the court’s order but held a meeting with his supporters on Wednesday. Meanwhile, R B Udhayakumar, whom the AIADMK has internally elected to be the deputy leader of opposition replacing OPS in the assembly, said the party is open to anyone joining it except those who have betrayed them. “How can those who betrayed the party and have been removed continue to use the party’s name, symbol and letterhead? It only belongs to the AIADMK cadre,” he said.

EPS was elected as the AIADMK’s general secretary after the dual leadership was abolished and OPS was expelled last year. EPS has been firm in his stance of not taking back OPS and other expelled leaders TTV Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala. Amidst these legal wrangles, OPS joined hands with Dhinakaran while EPS exited the BJP-led NDA in September and is prepared to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with other allies.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out