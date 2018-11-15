‘He is right’, Rajnath Singh on Afridi’s remark Pak doesn’t need Kashmir

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s statement that his country doesn’t want Kashmir as Pakistan can’t even manage its own provinces has got Home minister Rajnath Singh’s approval

‘What he said is right. They are unable to manage Pakistan, how will they manage Kashmir? Kashmir is and will always be a part of India,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, triggered a controversy with his comment on Kashmir. In a video tweeted by an ARY journalist, Afridi appeared to suggest that Pakistan should allow Kashmir to be independent country because Pakistan hadn’t been able to even manage its four provinces.

“I say Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die. Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. It can’t even manage its four provinces. The big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful,” Afridi said in the video uploaded on social media.

Afridi has been very vocal about his views regarding Kashmir and earlier this year, he had courted controversy by writing on social media: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” Following his comments, a number of Indian cricketer including cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, current Indian captain Virat Kohli, former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir and India opener Shikhar Dhawan had come out in public and expressed their strong disapproval of Pakistan cricketer’s remarks.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 14:50 IST