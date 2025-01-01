Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘He should resign’: Congress' Sandeep Dikshit slams after Manipur CM Biren's apology

ByHT News Desk
Jan 01, 2025 01:51 PM IST

Sandeep Dikshit's remarks followed CM Singh's apology on Tuesday, where he urged people to "forget the past" and work towards a peaceful, prosperous future.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday called for the resignation of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, accusing him of failing to address the ongoing unrest in the northeastern state.

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit. (ANI)
Congress leader Sandeep Dixit. (ANI)

“We can understand if he tried to control the law and order situation in Manipur, but he couldn't resolve the conflict. But when a CM is found aggravating a conflict between two communities and taking sides, then it's unforgivable. If he truly thinks what he did was wrong, then he should resign,” Sandeep Dikshit told news agency ANI.

Dikshit's remarks followed Biren Singh's apology on Tuesday for the ongoing crisis in the state, where he urged people to “forget the past” and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why he has not addressed the Manipur issue yet.

“It took 19 months for the CM to apologise, but it is not enough. The real issue is not what the CM says, it's why the PM has remained silent for 19 months. Despite traveling across the country, he has not visited Manipur or reached out to its communities,” ANI quoted Ramesh as saying.

Read: Biren says sorry, vows ‘normalisation’ in 2025

Reflecting on the crisis, Singh had expressed regret over the situation, saying, "This entire year has been very unfortunate. I apologize to the people of Manipur for the events since May 3." He acknowledged the loss of lives and displacement, adding, “I truly regret it and want to say sorry.”

He expressed hope for peace in the new year, saying, “After seeing progress in the last 3-4 months, I hope normalcy will return by 2025. We must all work together for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.”

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) opposing the Manipur High Court's recommendation to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On