Congress on Manipur CM's ‘sorry’ over violence: ‘Why can't PM Modi go there?'

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after Manipur chief minister Biren Singh apologised for ethnic violence in the state, which rages on since May 3, 2023. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh,(PTI file)

In a post on X, Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh questioned why can't PM Modi go there and do the same even though he travels across the country and the world.

"Why can't the Prime Minister go to Manipur and say the same thing there? He has deliberately avoided visiting the state since May 4, 2023, even as he jets around the country and the world," Ramesh said in his post.

"The people of Manipur simply cannot understand this neglect," he said.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Journalist hurt in firing in Imphal East, CM condemns incident

Manipur CM says ‘feel regret’

Earlier in the day, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said he feels “regret” and “wants to say sorry to the people of the state”.

“I want to say sorry for what happened in the state. Many people lost their loved ones and many had to leave their homes. I regret and want to apologise. But after seeing relative peace in the last three-four months, I hope that normalcy will be restored in the coming year,” Singh said.

"Whatever happened has happened... I want to appeal to all communities to forgive and forget our past mistakes and start life afresh by living together in a peaceful and prosperous Manipur," he said.

"From May to October, 2023, 408 firing incidents were reported. From November 2023 to April 2024, there were 345 firing incidents, whereas from May this year till now, 112 firing incidents were reported," the CM added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

According to a latest report by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Manipur accounted for about 77 per cent of the total violence in the entire northeastern region in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)