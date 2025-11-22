‘He was shaking’: Witness recalls rickshaw ride with Delhi teen before his suicide

A Class 10 student in Central Delhi died by suicide minutes after leaving campus on November 18, an incident that has led to an FIR, the suspension of four teachers, and serious allegations of sustained mistreatment inside the classroom. Parents hold a protest outside St. Columba's School in Ashok Place over the death of a 16-year-old student, allegedly by suicide, at Rajendra Place Metro Station, in New Delhi,(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

According to a key witness, the boy’s final journey from school to the metro station was marked by visible distress, uncontrolled crying, and repeated claims that he had been “tortured” by teachers throughout the year, reported Indian Express.

Her account has become central to the police inquiry into the events leading up to the teen’s death.

The witness, Deepshika, a 45-year-old homemaker, said she boarded an e-rickshaw outside the school at around 2.15 pm with her son and another student. The Class 10 boy joined moments later. From the moment he sat down, she recalled, he appeared “shaken” and pleaded with the driver to rush toward RK Ashram Metro Station.

When she gently asked why he was crying, the student spoke in agitation about his struggles at school, saying he regretted enrolling there, complained that teachers had repeatedly summoned his parents for minor issues, and insisted that the “pressure” had continued throughout the academic year. He also named four teachers when asked who he was referring to.

Deepshika said the teen kept wiping his tears as he spoke about his father, a businessman who often worked out of state, the report mentiond. According to her, he questioned how his parents were expected to travel constantly to school while managing their jobs. The more they tried to reassure him, the more distressed he became.

The e-rickshaw reached Gole Market soon after, where Deepshika got down, one stop before RK Ashram. She said she noticed the boy had no money for the ride and handed him a ₹10 note before exiting. He thanked her softly. Roughly half an hour later, around 2.45 pm, the teen jumped from the metro station platform onto the road below.

On Thursday, following a complaint from the boy’s father, Delhi Police registered an FIR and the school placed four teachers under suspension.

Speaking again on Friday, Deepshika said she wished she had realised the gravity of the boy’s emotional state, the report further added.

Death note reveals months of alleged abuse

As investigators pieced together the boy’s final hours, a handwritten note found inside his school bag emerged as a crucial part of the case.

According to police, the note details what he described as repeated humiliation, harsh reprimands, and sustained “torture” by some of his teachers over several months. He reportedly named four of them and wrote that they “should be punished” for what he had endured.

The message, addressed partly to his family, also included an apology to his parents and elder brother, and a plea that no other student should ever go through the kind of treatment he said he faced.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290