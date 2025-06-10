‘He was very pleasant’: What Tharoor said on meet with Modi over Op Sindoor outreach task

Shashi Tharoor, leaders of one of the seven Operation Sindoor outreach all-party delegations that recently wrapped their whirlwind multi-country visits, said the teams' meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was informal and ‘lively’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at a reception hosted for delegation members who went to various countries for Operation Sindoor global outreach(PMO/ANI)

Members of the seven all-party delegations that visited several countries met PM Modi on Tuesday and briefed him about the anti-terror outreach that followed India's Operation Sindoor military strikes on Pakistani and PoK terror infrastructure, a retaliatory action over the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that left 26 civilians dead.

‘Certainly very pleasant’

After meeting PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor described him as ‘very pleasant’ to all the leaders and sent the prime minister spent over an hour with all of them.

“He was certainly very pleasant to all of us. He saw this as an opportunity to thank the delegations for their service, and he was very pleasant and spent more than an hour with all of us. He walked around the lawn to different tables, talking to different groups of people,” Shashi Tharoor said after the meeting.

Shashi Tharoor said all leaders chatted with PM Modi “in an informal way”.

"It wasn't a formal meeting at all. It was a good, lively, informal meeting. Even those of us who had given him our reports on the trip did not present those reports. We all shared many things with him, and with time, it will be apparent. A general proposition I noticed was that every country said it was a very good idea for Members of Parliament to visit them. We all suggested that we should make this a practice more often. The PM certainly seem to take that idea onboard," Tharoor added.

PM Modi said that the country is proud of the manner in which the delegations put forward India's voice.

“Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice,” PM Modi said on X after meeting the delegations.