Heading out on Republic Day? Follow this Delhi traffic advisory on January 26

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the annual Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on Sunday. Rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2025 are underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

“We have made a detailed traffic plan, according to which from 9 pm on Saturday, the entry at the border areas will be restricted, and only essential vehicles will be allowed. The restrictions will be in place till the traditional Republic Day parade gets over,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), DK Gupta, told news agency PTI.

Parade route

As per the advisory, there will be a function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am, followed by the Republic Day parade, which will begin at 10:30 am, and proceed to Red Fort.

The parade will follow Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Red Fort.

No entry of vehicles

From 5 pm on the Republic Day eve, vehicles will not be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the parade is over. Also, no cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the conclusion of the official celebrations the following day.

On the main day, the C-Hexagon-India Gate stretch will be closed from 9:15 am till the marchers cross Tilak Marg.

Further, from 10:30 am, vehicles on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions, while cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the parade's movement.

Metro to function normally

The advisory also mentioned that Metro services will remain available for commuters at all stations.

Auto-rickshaws, taxis and buses

For auto-rickshaws and taxis, there will be no entry from 7 pm on Sunday in areas bound by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road up to roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg up to Ferozshah Road, Ferozshah Road up to roundabout Mandi House, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, and Kautilya Marg.

City buses, on the other hand, will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (Indira Gandhi Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT-Kashmiri Gate, ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

Diversions

The advisory has asked buses coming from Shivaji Stadium to take National Highway-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road, while those from National Highway-24 will take the right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar.

Buses coming to Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

No aerial objects allowed

Additionally, aerial platforms such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited from the Delhi skies till February 1.