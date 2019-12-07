e-paper
Headmistress’ husband ‘impregnates’ minor in Odisha SC-ST school, held

The police officer said the matter came to light after the minor was found to be three months pregnant a few days ago. Rath had threatened the girl to stay mum about the abuse.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The accused Rajendra Rath was arrested under the Indian Penal Code, Pocso Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act(AP Photo/Representative)
         

Odisha police have arrested the 60-year-old husband of the headmistress of a residential school in Koraput on allegations of repeatedly raping a class 7 student during summer vacation and making her pregnant.

The accused Rajendra Rath was arrested under the Indian Penal Code, Pocso Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jeypore, Varun Guntupalli said Rath used to stay with his wife at the staff quarters of the school, meant for students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and abused the girl there.

“After taking permission from the minor’s parents to take her home during the summer vacation, he sexually exploited her a number of times,” said Guntupalli.

The police officer said the matter came to light after the minor was found to be three months pregnant a few days ago. Rath had threatened the girl to stay mum about the abuse.

District child protection officer Rajshree Das said the girl will be kept at a child care institution after medical examination.

District welfare officer Madhusmita Mohapatra said action will also be taken against the headmistress for letting a male member reside in her government quarter against the rules.

In a separate incident, a 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district on Friday. The police said a local woman saw Prafulla Mohanty sexually assaulting a village minor inside his shop and alerted villagers, who then approached police. Mohanty was arrested and sent for medical examination.

