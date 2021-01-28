With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent which is one of the highest globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With 14,301 patients being discharged in a span of 24 hours, the total Covid-19 recoveries have surged to 1,03,73,606.

India's total number of active cases has dropped to 1,73,740 and now consists of just 1.62 per cent of the total cases.

Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 states and union territories have recorded less than 5,000 active cases, the ministry said.

It said that 78 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Till 7:30 am on January 28, more than 23.5 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

In a span of 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions. A total of 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

About 77.84 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in seven states and union territories.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries, with 5,006 newly-recovered cases. A total of 2,556 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours, followed by 944 in Karnataka.

A total of 11,666 daily new cases registered in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 81.96 per cent of the new cases are from six states and union territories.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,659, followed by Maharashtra with 2,171, while Tamil Nadu reported 512 new cases.

A total of 123 deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Seven states and union territories account for 75.61 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (32). Kerala follows with 20 daily deaths and Punjab with 10.