Health Ministry tips on alcohol-deaddiction during lockdown

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:51 IST

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has issued a short video clip on ‘How to Safely Stop Drinking due to Lockdown’ for alcoholics who cannot get their daily dose of alcohol because of the lockdown.

“In this lockdown period if anyone is used to taking large amounts of alcohol daily, or is hooked on to alcohol, then this can be trying time for these individuals,” says Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, in the beginning of the video that runs for 1.53 minutes.

Then comes the expert in de-addiction, additional professor in the department of psychiatry, Dr Ravindra Rao.

“Some of us, who are using alcohol on a regular basis, say daily or almost daily, may experience some discomfort, either physical or psychological. Psychological discomfort will manifest in the form of anxiety, restlessness, and the physical discomfort could manifest in terms of palpitation, breathing difficulty, tremors of hand, not being able to sleep at night,” he says.

Then the video goes on to visually narrate ways to cope with both physical and psychological discomfort.

Ways to cope with psychological discomfort

“Try to make yourself busy by watching movies, by watching television, by spending time with your family members, your children; indulge in some activities like gardening, or exercising. Remember to drink lots of water during this time. Have a fitful sleep for eight to nine hours, which will make you feel better,” says Rao.

Ways to cope with physical discomfort

However, if you have physical discomfort then Rao advises not to take it lightly as it could escalate to problematic symptoms such as seizures or delirium.

“You need to take the help of a doctor during such time, and the doctor will prescribe you medication which you have to take under the directions advised to you,” says Rao.

The video ends by a public service message from the AIIMS director, who advises people to use this opportunity to quit drinking.

“I would also say that this is a good time to see how you can give up your addiction to alcohol for the simple reason that it will cause more harm than good in the long run,” says Dr Guleria.