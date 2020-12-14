e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Health of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improves

Health of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improves

Bhattacharjee was rushed to the hospital on December 9 with symptoms of breathlessness

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kolkata, Hindustan Times
Bhattacharjee’s blood pressure and pulse are stable. He is likely to be released soon.
Bhattacharjee’s blood pressure and pulse are stable. He is likely to be released soon.(REUTERS FILE)
         

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee,76, has improved, doctors attending on the veteran CPI(M) leader at a well-known private hospital in south Kolkata said on Monday afternoon. He is likely to be released soon.

“He is on intermittent non-invasive ventilator. He is conscious, alert and communicating verbally,” said a medical bulleting issued by Dr Koushik Chakraborty and Dr Soutik Panda.

Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade.

Bhattacharjee had some soft diet orally, although supplementary calorie and nutrition are being given through ryles tube. The bulletin said the catheter was removed.

Bhattacharjee’s blood pressure and pulse are stable and his urine output is satisfactory. “He slept well last night,” the bulletin said.

Bhattacharjee was rushed to the hospital on December 9 with symptoms of breathlessness. He was first admitted in the emergency ward and later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

A four-member panel of doctors has been formed for his treatment. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern about Bhattacharya’s health and rushed to the hospital last Wednesday.

In September last year, the CPI(M) leader was admitted at the same hospital after he complained of an acute breathing problem. His blood pressure was found to be quite low and his oxygen concentration had deteriorated. Bhattacharjee recovered in a few days.

tags
top news
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
‘He can hurt you’: Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
‘He can hurt you’: Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In