'My best wishes!!!': AAP MP congratulates Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra on their ‘union’

Mar 28, 2023 05:09 PM IST

The politician was recently spotted on a dinner outing with the Bollywood actor in Mumbai, triggering speculations that they are dating each other.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra have been the talk of the town ever since they were spotted on a dinner outing in Mumbai last week. While neither has confirmed or denied whether they are seeing each other or not, the former's AAP colleague, Sanjeev Arora, put out a tweet on Tuesday, congratulating them on their ‘union.’

Parineeti Chopra was spotted with Raghav Chadha in Mumbai recently


“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra, May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy and companionship. My best wishes!!!” tweeted Arora, who is the young politician's colleague in the Rajya Sabha as well.

Reacting to the post, some people in the comments section congratulated Chadha and Chopra on their ‘engagement/marriage,’ while others tried to make out if this was indeed a confirmation of their relationship.

To be sure, the post may not be an acknowledgment of a ‘union’; this may very well be a case of Arora pulling his fellow AAP leader's legs. Also, as of this writing, the former is yet to put out a follow-up tweet.

‘Aap raajneeti ke sawaal kariye…’

After their videos and photos went viral, Chadha was asked by some reporters if their marriage was on the cards. Doing a wordplay on Chopra's first name, he replied, “Like I said, you should ask me questions about raajneeti (politics) and not Parineeti. I don't want to create any suspense…will let you know when I get married.”

He was also teased on the subject by Rajya Sabha chairman, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who remarked, “You have already occupied enough space on social media…this may be a day of silence for you.”

Friends for a long time

However, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been friends for a long time as they both studied at the London School of Economics (LSE).

