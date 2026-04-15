Heat wave to prevail across Maharashtra; yellow alert for Mumbai on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions to prevail in isolated pockets of South Madhya Maharashtra on April 16 and 17. A yellow alert has been issued in several districts, including Mumbai, for Thursday. Thane, India - April -15, 2026: According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a heatwave in the coming days. As a result, temperatures in Thane have already started rising �,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on,Wednesday, April -15, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Moreover, hot and humid conditions are also likely in some areas across Konkan to Goa on April 16.

Similar conditions will prevail on April 17, with a yellow alert across districts for both days.

However, the heatwave conditions are likely to get better from April 18 as the Met department has predicted light rain and thunderstorms are likely to prevail across parts of Maharashtra.