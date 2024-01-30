 Heated scenes in Kerala assembly as Oppn walks out over pension, health care issues | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Heated scenes in Kerala assembly as Oppn walks out over pension, health care issues

Heated scenes in Kerala assembly as Oppn walks out over pension, health care issues

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Jan 30, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Opposition staged a walkout from the Kerala assembly over issues of delay in pension disbursal and lack of essential medicines at government hospitals

The Kerala assembly witnessed heated scenes between the treasury and opposition benches on Monday on the issues of delay in disbursal of social security pensions and lack of essential medicines at government hospitals, resulting in the Congress-led UDF members walking out of the House.

Congress MLA PC Vishnunath had moved an adjournment motion notice claiming that the delay in pension disbursement. (Facebook)
Congress MLA PC Vishnunath had moved an adjournment motion notice claiming that the delay in pension disbursement. (Facebook)

Congress MLA PC Vishnunath had moved an adjournment motion notice claiming that the delay in the disbursement of the pensions led to the suicide of a differently-abled man, in Kozhikode district. “The government spent 40 lakh on the cow shed and 3.72 lakh for the cow dung pit at the official residence of the chief minister. But the same government is not willing to pay the social welfare pensions of the poorest people of the state,” the MLA said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

However, state minister for finance KN Balagopal countered the MLA’s claims and said that the differently-abled man had received the pension for the months of November and December and that there was no evidence to link the pensions with his suicide.

“The person died by suicide on January 23 and he had received his pensions for the months of November and December,” Balagopal said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan took up the issue of the alleged lack of availability of medicines at the government hospitals citing a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

“The CAG report says that in their test period, 67 hospitals had no medicines in 62,826 instances. It also says that there were some essential medicines which had not been available for nearly 1,745 days,” he said.

In her response, state minister for health Veena George said, “Their (CAG) final report hasn’t come yet. Answers to their questions have been given. Kerala is the first state to form a firm to ensure regular procurement of medicines. Every year, the number of medicines being added to the list of essential drug items is increasing”.

When Speaker AN Shamseer refused to grant leave for the adjournment motion of the Congress, the opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the House with placards against the government and shouted slogans.

Subsequently, the MLAs staged a walkout of the House in protest.

Outside the House, Satheesan, while talking to the media persons said, “We brought this adjournment motion considering the fact that the social security pensions have not been disbursed for the past five months. This issue impacts over 50 lakh people. The government is not taking any action in this regard”.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On