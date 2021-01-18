Covid-19 vaccination: Health ministry says 3,81,305 beneficiaries inoculated, 580 adverse events reported
A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for coronavirus, even as 580 adverse events following immunization were reported in the country, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.
"A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) as per provisional reports," he said.
Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3111 were from Delhi.
Agnani said a cumulative 580 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) and seven hospitalizations have so far been reported in the country since the nationwide Covid inoculation drive which began on January 16.
In Delhi, three hospitalisations were reported, out of which, two have been discharged, and one with fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.
In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official stated.
In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported, he said.
"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," the additional secretary added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘50% of our orders will be reversed by a higher court’: SC cautions on appeals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily tally of new Covid cases less than 10,000 first time since June 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: SC refuses to step in on Republic Day tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
580 adverse events reported in three days of vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive hit by hesitancy hurdle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe purported chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta: MVA partners
- The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries
- Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction
- Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers’ protests
- NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as “witnesses”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal
- The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox