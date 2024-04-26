Heatwave alert: IMD says this could be the warmest year ever

While the India Meteorological Department has warned of severe heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, an official of the IMD predicted that this year could turn out to be the warmest ever recorded. Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday with Jharsuguda recording the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius,. (HT file)

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, DS Pai of the IMD said this year's maximum temperatures could overtake the record of 2023.

Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday with Jharsuguda recording the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, officials said. Baripada sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.5), Talcher (43.4), and Boudh (43.2).

The IMD said Bihar and Jharkhand will see a strong possibility of a heatwave over the next five days. The peninsular India could face heatwave-like conditions over the next week, according to the IMD.

Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bolangir town recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C on Thursday, according to the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

The maximum temperature would rise by 2-4 notches over the next four days, officials said.

"Heatwave would continue across the state from April 26 to 29," said Meteorological Centre's Director Manorama Mohanty. A red alert for a severe heatwave was issued for nine districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The severe weather conditions in the southern and western districts of West Bengal, caused by dry westerly winds and strong solar insolation, have caused the state government to reschedule summer holidays in schools run or aided by it, while many private educational institutions have either switched to online classes or changed their timings.

The MeT department forecast a gradual rise in the maximum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius over the next three days and no large change thereafter in the subsequent two days over south Bengal. It said that severe heatwave conditions will prevail in the districts of south Bengal.

The MeT department advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure and outdoor work between 11am and 4pm.

(With inputs from PTI)