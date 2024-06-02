Heatwave conditions likely to persist over several parts across India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that heatwave conditions are expected to hit many areas of the country on June 3rd. The monsoon season will likely be normal or more than usual in many parts of the country, but less than usual in some parts of India. (Reuters/File)

“Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on June 3,” said IMD.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday to review the current heatwave conditions in India and assess the country's preparedness for the upcoming rainy season. Modi was told that, according to the weather forecasts by IMD, the heatwave will likely continue in areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister's Office said that this year, the monsoon season will likely be normal or more than usual in many parts of the country, but less than usual in some parts of India.

“Fire audit and electrical safety audit of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly,” PM said.

He also mentioned that there was a need to conduct regular drills to maintain firelines in forests and use biomass effectively. Modi was also told about how helpful the "van agni" portal is for spotting forest fires quickly and managing them.

Sources quoting the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that because of the extremely hot weather affecting many areas of the country, at least 56 people have died from heatstroke in various states till Saturday.

The IMD announced that the Southwest Monsoon reached the Kerala coast on Thursday and moved into several parts of northeast India.

This year, the Monsoon started two days earlier than usual, which is usually on June 1st.

Before the Monsoon started this year, Kerala received significant pre-monsoon rainfall.

In 2023, the total rainfall during the Monsoon season (from June to September) was 94% of what's usually expected.

— With inputs from ANI