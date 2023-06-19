Heatwave: After 14 more fatalities, death toll in Ballia hospital rises to 68

Several parts of northern India continue to reel under intense heatwave. The national capital did receive some respite through rainfall, but parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Ballia, bore the brunt of rising temperatures.



Here are the top updates on heatwave condition in the country.



1. Fourteen more people, who were admitted to district hospital Ballia in serious condition, died of different ailments in last 24 hours. Thus, the death toll has been increased to 68 in last four days. “178 people were admitted to hospital on June 18. Out of these, 14 people died during last 24 hours. Those who died were suffering from different diseases”, Ballia chief medical officer Dr. Jayant Kumar, said. “Additional coolers and fans have been arranged. The team from Lucknow is probing the matter. On Monday, the team visited the areas from where maximum number of patients were admitted to the hospitals. The team collected blood and urine samples of the patients and sent them for testing. Situation will be clear after the report is received”, he added.



2. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the heatwave condition in Uttar Pradesh. He directed the officials to ensure concrete arrangements at each level for the protection of common life, livestock and wildlife.



3. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar used heatwave reference to evade questions from reporters on Uniform Civil Code. “Bahut garmi hai...sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai (It's too hot. Let us talk about all matters later),” he said.



4. The national capital on Monday received some respite from heatwave due to rainfall. The Delhi government officials have told PTI that the national capital's heat action plan is ready and will be submitted to the Centre.



5. West Bengal, which was also reeling under intense heatwave, received respite after southwest monsoon set in several districts in some parts of North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman districts, a spokesperson of Indian Meterological Department told PTI.



(With bureau inputs)

View of a ward where a jumbo cooler has been installed for the heat stroke patients admitted at a hospital during extreme weather conditions, in Ballia, Monday.(PTI)