Heatwave to continue in east, these states may receive rainfall: IMD forecast

Heatwave conditions over East India are likely to abate after three days while northwest India is expected to witness a wet spell over the next three days, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecasting agency also said some areas in the Western Himalayan region that includes states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are very likely to witness heavy rainfall today. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over eastern India over the next three days. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Rainfall forecast and warnings:

According to the Met department, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan over the next three days.

In Central India, light to moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh over the next five days. Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh may witness hailstorms on April 20.

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha are very likely to receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from April 21 to 23.

Northeast India is expected to experience light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds over the next five days. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh from April 19 to 22 and over Assam & Meghalaya on April 21 and 22. Hailstorms are also expected over Assam & Meghalaya today.

Heatwave warnings:

Heatwave warnings have been issued in several parts of India as temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days, according to the latest weather forecast. Central and West India is expected to see no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours, with a fall by 2-4°C expected during the subsequent four days.

In Northwest India, a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely to occur during the next two days, with a gradual rise by 3-4°C expected thereafter for the subsequent three days. East Uttar Pradesh, however, is likely to experience heatwave conditions in isolated pockets on 19th April.

Bihar is likely to experience heatwave conditions in some parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets during 19th-20th April, and heat wave conditions at isolated places are very likely on April 21. West Bengal is expected to witness heat wave conditions in some parts, with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely today.

The Met department has advised people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the effects of heat waves, such as staying indoors during the hottest part of the day, drinking plenty of fluids, and wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes. The weather department has also advised people to avoid going out unnecessarily during the heatwave period and to check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

