Heatwave to persist across northwest India, rain likely in Delhi, these states: IMD weather updates

Even as severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in northwest India today, Delhi is expected to witness rain and thunderstorms, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they cross a street amid rains, in Kochi, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.(PTI)

Isolated places in Haryana will experience severe heatwave conditions, while many areas in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and a few places in Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will endure heatwave conditions. Isolated regions in Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience heatwave conditions as well.

Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Odisha are also expected to experience severe heatwave conditions today.

The night will remain unusually warm in many areas across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Isolated places in East Uttar Pradesh will also see elevated nighttime temperatures.

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds ranging between 30-50 km/h, is expected at isolated places over northwest India.

Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan might experience dust storms, which can reduce visibility and air quality.

Rainfall forecast

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the southern Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, and the Southwest Bay of Bengal over the next two days, according to IMD.

Northeastern States and Sub-Himalayan Region

A cyclonic circulation over Arunachal Pradesh, coupled with strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) to the northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim over the next six days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next four days, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Manipur on June 3 and 4.

Central and Eastern India

A trough extending from west Uttar Pradesh to west Assam will influence scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa over the next four days.

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience rainfall from June 2 to June 5. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in south Odisha on June 2.

South India

The presence of cyclonic circulations over the southeast Arabian Sea near south Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with strong westerly winds along the Kerala coast, will lead to fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema will experience isolated to scattered rainfall over the next six days.

Kerala & Mahe are expected to receive isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next four days, with isolated heavy rainfall forecasted for Tamil Nadu on June 2 and June 5; South Interior Karnataka on June 2; North Interior Karnataka on June 2 and June 3; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 2 and 4; and Telangana and Rayalaseema on June 2.

Western India and the Himalayan Region

A Western Disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan will bring isolated to scattered light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next four days. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will also experience similar weather conditions, with dust storms likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat on June 1 and June 2.