Delhi weather forecast: Light rain likely to bring respite from heatwave

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre has predicted a partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions in Delhi on Friday, with the possibility of dust storms or thunderstorms and a light spell of rainfall. This will bring the much-needed respite from scorching heat to the citizens. A mirage during ongoing heatwave in Delhi, which led to record power demand. (Raj K Raj/HT)(HT_PRINT)

According to RWFC Delhi, there's a chance of thunderstorms/dust storms accompanied by very light rain or drizzle, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 25-35 KMPH. The maximum temperature is expected to soar to 44 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature remaining around 29 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy weather expected to persist until June 1:

Meanwhile, the weather office shifted from 'red alert’ for the heatwave on Wednesday to an orange alert on Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to decrease by 2°C to 3°C. According to the meteorological centre, cloudy weather is expected to persist until June 1, after which light rain or drizzle is not anticipated until June 4.

"On May 31st and June 1st, due to western disturbances, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi-NCR and the entire Northwest region... By June 1st, there will be a 3-4 degrees reduction in temperature," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, told news agency ANI.

AQI recorded in poor category:

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm on Thursday in the national capital was in the 'poor' category with a reading of 227, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the unyielding summer heat scorched Delhi on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to a record ‘52.3°C at 3:15 pm’ in Northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur. This marked the highest temperature ever recorded anywhere in India. However, union minister Kiren Rijiju expressed scepticism towards the weather department's statement, deeming it 'very unlikely.'

(With inputs from agencies)