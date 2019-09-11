Heavy rain damages Goa airport runway, maintenance hours to be extended

india

Heavy rain damaged the runway at Goa airport and it will be closed or six hours every Saturday beginning November 2 to to prevent its deterioration, the Indian Navy has said.

The Navy, which controls Goa airport as it serves dual purpose of being a Navy air base as well as a civilian airport, has however said that disruptions will remain minimal.

“The excessively heavy monsoons this season has adversely affected the runway surface. The requirement to have a minimum of six hours is necessary in Goa to prevent deterioration of runway surface. Indian Navy is mandated by regulations to ensure satisfactory condition of runway surface,” the Navy said.

The Navy said non-availability of six hours maintenance slot will lead to faster deterioration of the runway which had been resurfaced just four years ago.

The decision has left tour operators worried as the closure coincides with the beginning of Goa’s tourism season when the airport witnesses increased traffic on account of charter flights flying in from Europe.

The Navy though sought to allay such fears. “The proposed maintenance slot affects only one flight of charter operator Thomson Airways from the United Kingdom. The operator was offered additional slots to cater for their requirements which was accepted,” the Navy said.

“Indian Navy has always been accommodating civil/ charter flights during military slots in case of delays and other contingencies. Also, all maintenance activities till date are being undertaken during military flying slots only to ensure least effect on civil aircraft operations.This has also affected operational military missions in the past,” the Navy said.

Between October 2018 and May 2019, Goa witnessed 813 charter flights bringing in 2.18 lakh foreign tourists. Owing to a lone runway and limited parking bays, the Goa airport witnesses congestion and jostle for parking bays between various operators.

