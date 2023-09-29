Heavy rain in Kerala, yellow alert issued in 10 districts of state

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of Kerala on Friday. The India Meteorological Department issued yellow alerts in 10 districts of the state including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur, and Kasaragod in the wake of heavy rainfall on Thursday night. A ‘yellow alert’ indicates heavy rains between 6-11 cm. People walking through rain holding umbrellas in their hands.(HT File)

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds were likely in many places for the next two days in the state, IMD sources said. Taking to X, the weather department wrote, “From 28th to 29th Sept, Kerala received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Cherthala leads with 15 cm, followed by Vadakkancherry 12cm, Thycauttussery 12cm, Alappuhza 11cm and Vaikom 11cm. Stay informed, stay safe!”

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rain for the past few days. Photos and videos that surfaced on social media showed visuals of incessant rain in the state.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country, including Goa, too received incessant rainfall in the past 24 hours. “From 28th to 29th Sept, heavy rain poured in! Dabolim got soaked with 12 cm followed by Margao 11cm, Mormugao 10cm, Ela and Panaji 8cm each. Stay safe, everyone!” the IMD posted on X.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience substantial rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning till Sep 30. Additionally, squally conditions with wind speeds ranging between 45-55 km/h, and gusts reaching up to 65 km/h, are expected to hit the islands.

Earlier the weather department reported that a low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal was likely to cause rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal during the weekend. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak on Friday.

The IMD noted that the conditions were becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Northwest and adjoining Westcentral India during the next two to three days.

