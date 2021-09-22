Home / India News / Heavy rain likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal today
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Heavy rain likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal today

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and likely to remain so during the next five days. A low pressure area is lying over southeast Jharkhand and neighbourhood
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 09:52 AM IST

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over Punjab,Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and likely to remain so during the next five days. A low pressure area is lying over southeast Jharkhand and neighbourhood. It is likely to weaken gradually during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards as a cyclonic circulation across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and north Madhya Pradesh during the subsequent 2-3 days.

Also Read | Light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

A cyclonic circulation is lying over east Rajasthan. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha today. Widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy rain is likely over East Rajasthan and Gujarat region till September 25 and over West Rajasthan today. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand till September 25 and over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana today.

Heavy rain is likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till September 24 and decrease thereafter. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over east central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence; a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.