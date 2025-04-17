Heavy rain, thunderstorms in several parts of Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply as the state capital Shimla remained without electricity for several hours. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts on April 18 and April 19.(HT file photo)

On Wednesday, Seobagh in Kullu district recorded the highest rainfall of 28.8 mm, followed by Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri 23.8 mm and Narkanda 18 mm, the MeT office said on Thursday.

The weather department has issued a “yellow” alert for thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas on April 18 and 19.

The thunderstorms and hailstorms on Wednesday uprooted trees, blew off the roofs of makeshift houses and caused power outages in several areas, including Shimla where power supply was restored this morning after nearly 10 hours.

Some vehicles were also crushed under trees in Shimla.

Mandi recorded 17.6 mm rainfall, Dharamshala 17 mm, Chamba 16 mm, Kalpa 15.6, Kufri 15 mm while the tourist resorts of Kasauli received 14.4 mm rain, Dalhousie 10 mm, Shimla 9.6 mm and Manali 6.8 mm, the MeT officer said.

The weather office has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts on April 18 and 19.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts during this period.

Light to moderate rains are likely at many places on April 20 and at few places on April 21 and 22 due to fresh Western Disturbance, as a cyclonic circulation lies over the region, it added.

There was an appreciable fall in the minimum temperatures. Lahaul and Spiti’s Keylong was coldest at night with a low of 0.5 degree Celsius.