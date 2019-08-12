Heavy rain warning issued over Odisha coast

india

A heavy rain alert has been sounded by the Met department for 24 out of the 30 districts of Odisha witnessing a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal on its way to become a low pressure.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meterological Centre, HR Biswas said the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal would convert into a low pressure in the next 24 hours leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in the districts of north coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Bargarh, Puri, Bolangir, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Kalahandi. Orange warning has been issued for these districts till the morning of August 13.

Biswas said heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh till August 14.

Under the influence of low pressure, squally weather with wind speed exceeding 45 kmph and sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along Odisha coast and northwest Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal till August 14 by the officials at the Bhubaneswar Met office.

