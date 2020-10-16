e-paper
Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow: IMD

Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow: IMD

High waves in the range of 2.2 - 3.2 meters are forecasted during till 11:30 pm on Friday along the coast of Southern Tamil Nadu from Kolachal to Dhanushkodi.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over east-central Bay and adjoining Andaman sea.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to an official statement, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea on October 19 and will become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours over the central Bay of Bengal and is likely to move in the west-northwest direction towards Andhra coast.

IMD also said that the cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast persists and now seen between 1.5 and 2.1 km above mean sea level.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over east-central Bay and adjoining Andaman sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the period mentioned period, it added.

