Heavy rainfall to continue over central India for 2-3 days: IMD

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over central India during next 2-3 days, India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

A well-marked low pressure area is lying over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal areas of Saurashtra & Kutch and southeast Pakistan.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast and intensify into a depression during next 12 hours over northeast Arabian Sea and its neighbourhood.

The monsoon trough is also active and lies south of its normal position.

Monsoon trough is likely to be active and oscillate around their normal position during the next 5 days.

The east-west shear zone now running over central India in middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to persist during the next 2 days.

The off-shore trough running from centre of well marked low pressure area over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal areas of Saurashtra & Kutch and southeast Pakistan to Kerala coast at mean sea level.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal & neighbourhood areas in lower and middle tropospheric level.

A low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 13.

It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwestwards thereafter.

Under the influence of above systems: Fairly widespread/Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West MP till August 14; Chhattisgarh till August 16; Gujarat till August 16; Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra till August 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh till August 16 and East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till August 16.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 16; West Rajasthan till August 13 and Jammu & Kashmir till August 16. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan on August 15 and 16.