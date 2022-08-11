Light rainfall in Pune till August 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said multiple weather systems will be active resulting in rainfall over different parts of Maharashtra.

For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.

“The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position and oscillate around its normal position till August 16. The east-west shear zone now runs over Central India in middle tropospheric levels. The off-shore trough runs from the centre of well-marked low-pressure area over Saurashtra and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea to Kerala coast at mean sea level,” said Kashyapi.

These systems will influence likely rainfall in subdivisions of Maharashtra till August 15.

“Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra from August 12 to August 15. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Vidarbha on August 14 and August 15,” said Kashyapi.

With good rainfall in Maharashtra since August 4, Maharashtra records 30 per cent excess rainfall. All districts and subdivisions in Maharashtra are forecasting either normal or excess rainfall for the monsoon season. Pune district is at 40 per cent excess rainfall for the rainy season which started from June.