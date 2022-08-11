Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said multiple weather systems will be active resulting in rainfall over different parts of Maharashtra.
For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
“The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position and oscillate around its normal position till August 16. The east-west shear zone now runs over Central India in middle tropospheric levels. The off-shore trough runs from the centre of well-marked low-pressure area over Saurashtra and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea to Kerala coast at mean sea level,” said Kashyapi.
These systems will influence likely rainfall in subdivisions of Maharashtra till August 15.
“Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra from August 12 to August 15. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Vidarbha on August 14 and August 15,” said Kashyapi.
With good rainfall in Maharashtra since August 4, Maharashtra records 30 per cent excess rainfall. All districts and subdivisions in Maharashtra are forecasting either normal or excess rainfall for the monsoon season. Pune district is at 40 per cent excess rainfall for the rainy season which started from June.
-
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
-
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics