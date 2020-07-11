e-paper
Heavy rains cause flooding in Assam's Dibrugarh villages

Heavy rains cause flooding in Assam’s Dibrugarh villages

Incessant rainfall caused a dam ring to break, state officials informed. The residents were seen stacking sandbags to check the heavy flow of the water.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Dibrugarh
The rising water level inundated houses in the area and residents were forced to move to a safer place.
Villages in Mohna Ghat area of Assam’s Dibrugarh were flooded on Friday after water levels of the Brahmaputra River rose past the prescribed danger mark.

Incessant rainfall caused a dam ring to break, state officials informed.

The residents were seen stacking sandbags to check the heavy flow of the water.

The rising water level inundated houses in the area and residents were forced to move to a safer place.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday tweeted, “Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, during July 10 to 11, and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 11 and 12.”

