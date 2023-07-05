Kerala: Heavy rains lash in Kerala, met dept issues red alert for three distts

KOCHI: Heavy rains lashed most parts of Kerala on Tuesday, inflicting major damage to houses and crops. Kochi: Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Kochi, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_27_2023_000119B) (PTI)

The IMD issued code red alert in three districts -- Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod -- on Tuesday and has announced code orange alert in 12 of the 14 districts in the state on Wednesday. All educational institutions in Kannur and all except professional colleges in Kasaragod have been given a holiday on Wednesday.

One woman who was working on a farm died after a coconut palm fell on her as a result of the rains in Palakkad district, Manorama reported.

Several commuters on two-wheelers in various districts were injured when trees fell on them.

In the Sengottai railway section, traffic was halted after a tree fell on the tracks. Memu services between Kollam and Punalur were cancelled for the day.

In coastal areas like Chellanam and Kannamali in Ernakulam district and Ponnani in Malappuram district, houses were flooded following tidal erosion. In the Pathanamthitta district, four houses were waterlogged due to flooding of the Manimalayar river.

As per IMD data on Tuesday morning, Cherthala in Alappuzha district recorded 151 mm in last 24 hours, Kudlu station in Kasaragod district 144.2 mm and Kumarakom 133.1 mm.

