Home / India News / Kerala: Heavy rains lash in Kerala, met dept issues red alert for three distts

Kerala: Heavy rains lash in Kerala, met dept issues red alert for three distts

ByVishnu Varma
Jul 05, 2023 01:11 AM IST

Heavy rains in Kerala cause major damage to houses and crops. Code red alert issued in three districts. One person dies and several injured.

KOCHI: Heavy rains lashed most parts of Kerala on Tuesday, inflicting major damage to houses and crops.

Kochi: Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Kochi, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_27_2023_000119B) (PTI)
Kochi: Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Kochi, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_27_2023_000119B) (PTI)

The IMD issued code red alert in three districts -- Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod -- on Tuesday and has announced code orange alert in 12 of the 14 districts in the state on Wednesday. All educational institutions in Kannur and all except professional colleges in Kasaragod have been given a holiday on Wednesday.

One woman who was working on a farm died after a coconut palm fell on her as a result of the rains in Palakkad district, Manorama reported.

Several commuters on two-wheelers in various districts were injured when trees fell on them.

In the Sengottai railway section, traffic was halted after a tree fell on the tracks. Memu services between Kollam and Punalur were cancelled for the day.

In coastal areas like Chellanam and Kannamali in Ernakulam district and Ponnani in Malappuram district, houses were flooded following tidal erosion. In the Pathanamthitta district, four houses were waterlogged due to flooding of the Manimalayar river.

As per IMD data on Tuesday morning, Cherthala in Alappuzha district recorded 151 mm in last 24 hours, Kudlu station in Kasaragod district 144.2 mm and Kumarakom 133.1 mm.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out