Heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka again, normal life disrupted

The coastal Karnataka districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday experienced rains measuring upto 13 cm, disrupting normal life. It poured again after the incessant rains that lashed till last week took a break, the weather office said.

“Heavy rainfall was witnessed in most places of coastal Karnataka and few parts of interior Karnataka. The southwest monsoon, however, has been weak over north interior Karnataka,” the Bengaluru division of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on its website.

According to the data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Udupi district received an average of 13.7 cm rainfall over the past 24 hours, while Dakshina Kannada received an average of 10.7 cm.

Parts of the coastal Udupi district, about 400km west of Bengaluru, received rainfall as high as 15 cm.

The heavy rains led to flooding of arterial roads and national highways in the cities and towns of the districts affecting vehicular movement.

There were also reports of damage to few bridges in the coastal districts, due to the rains, further affecting the traffic.

The heavy monsoon rains which continued in the coastal region till June 20, took a break of few days as their intensity decreased, before lashing the area again, according to the Met Office.

Since the onset of southwest monsoon over the state on June 4, the coastal regions have received in total an average rainfall of 100 cm till date.

As a result of the rains, the reservoirs in Cauvery river basin have been filing up. Excess water from Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district, which has been filled to its maximum capacity, has been flowing towards neighbouring Tamil Nadu.