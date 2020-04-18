Heavy rains, thundershowers in the western Himalayas and NE: IMD

dehradun

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:53 IST

Heavy and widespread rains are expected in the western Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand for the next couple of days followed by heavy rainfall, thunder squall and hailstorms over northeast India and West Bengal till April 21, India Meteorological Department said in its Saturday bulletin.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, fairly widespread to widespread rain and thundershowers are expected over the western Himalayan region and scattered thundershowers over the northwestern plains are likely till Sunday. Hailstorms in some regions is also expected.

“In the northern plains we are only expecting light rain or drizzle, strong winds and cloudiness. There will be snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The rainfall or snowfall activity in the hills may continue for 2 to 3 days. Usually in April the impact of WDs starts reducing. But another WD is likely to impact us on April 20 which will again cause light rain in the plains,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. He added that maximum temperature is likely to reduce marginally in northwest India till April 25 owing to the WDs but rise again above 40 degree C after April 25. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 37.8 degree C, 1 degree above normal.

According to IMD’s severe weather warning, there is an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday and yellow alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over south Assam at lower tropospheric levels and due to convergence of strong moist winds from the Bay of Bengal, parts of northeast India and Sub Himalayan West Bengal are likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread and heavy rain, gusty winds and thundershowers during next 7 days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal and over Odisha. Heavy rain is in the range of 64.5-115.5 mm/day as described by IMD. There is orange and yellow alert for most parts of northeast India from April 17 to April 21. Orange alert signifies that authorities should be prepared for very heavy rainfall events and yellow alert means they should be informed about the weather conditions and be alert.