Heli-hub to be set up in Gurugram: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that a heli-hub will be set up in Gurugram and it will provide hangar and repair facilities, among other services.

The heli-hub will be the first of its kind in the country to have all facilities at one place for helicopters, said Chautala.

He was presiding over a meeting of senior officers from departments such as civil aviation and town and country planning at his office here, according to a statement.

Officers of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation also attended the meet.

Chautala, who holds the civil aviation portfolio, said that the place where the heli-hub will be built in Gurugram will be near a metro rail facility and people from industrial areas like Noida and Bhiwadi can easily access it.

He has directed the officers to prepare a detailed project report of the proposed heli-hub.

The statement said work is also being done expeditiously on the Hisar-based Maharaja Agrasen airport project and those related to the defence sector.

Chautala directed the officers of the civil aviation department to find additional land around Bhiwani, Narnaul and Pinjore airstrips so that aviation related activities can be expanded.