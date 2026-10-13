Five arrested as 29-year-old man dies after ‘assault’ over beer spill at north Delhi nightclub

A probe into the death of a 29-year-old man following an alleged assault at a north Delhi nightclub has led to five arrests, including the establishment’s manager, his wife and three bouncers, police said on Tuesday. Police said Daljeet had visited the nightclub with five to six friends when some liquid spilled on the manager’s wife, leading to an argument. (Naveen Sharma) (Representative Image)

The incident occurred late on October 10 at Tor House, near Ashok Park Metro station in the Sarai Rohilla police station area. The deceased, Daljeet, lived in Raghuvir Nagar with his wife, Pooja, their eight-year-old son and his father.

Investigators are looking into a dispute that allegedly broke out after beer spilled on the club manager’s wife while Daljeet was at the venue with five to six friends, according to police.

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The disagreement reportedly escalated when bouncers became involved. Daljeet’s friends alleged that the group apologised but was nevertheless attacked. They claimed the assault involved sticks and glass bottles and continued even after they asked the attackers to stop.

The group also alleged that attempts to leave the premises were unsuccessful, with bouncers allegedly pulling them back inside and assaulting them again. Water was reportedly poured on the men during the incident. Daljeet suffered serious injuries, including a fractured jaw, his friends said.

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After managing to leave the club, his companions took him to his residence in Raghuvir Nagar. He collapsed near the entrance, according to the account provided by his friends, and was subsequently taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sunny, one of Daljeet’s friends who sustained a minor head injury, said he received a call from Pooja following the incident. He alleged that footage of the assault was captured by the nightclub’s surveillance cameras and called for strict action against those involved.

The group has raised other allegations, including that one of the accused displayed a firearm and that cash and two mobile phones were taken from them. Police are examining these claims as part of the ongoing investigation.

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To establish how the incident unfolded, investigators have taken possession of the nightclub’s digital video recorder (DVR) and are reviewing the CCTV footage. The exercise is also intended to help determine whether additional people were involved.

The investigation is also examining a separate allegation by the family concerning the police response. The family claimed that a police response vehicle arrived outside the club after a call was made to the control room but left without conducting an inquiry.

Police are additionally checking whether Tor House had the necessary permissions to operate late at night. Records have been sought from the Excise Department and the Licensing Branch in connection with the inquiry.

Police are continuing to investigate the dispute, the alleged assault and the circumstances surrounding Daljeet’s death.

(with inputs from PTI)