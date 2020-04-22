Helpline numbers in place to address issues of migrant workers, Centre tells SC

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:03 IST

Migrant workers are being fed and sheltered by governments and non-government organisations, and helplines have been made operational so that people can call and report issues concerning implementation of relief measures put in place for the workers in the aftermath of Covid-19, the Supreme Court was told on Tuesday.

During the hearing of a case relating to payment of minimum wages to migrant workers, the central government’s second senior-most law officer, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, denied claims by petitioners Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj that thousands of workers still lacked access to basic amenities.

Mehta also questioned the genuineness of the petitioners, demanding to know why there were filing public interest litigations (PILs) instead of helping the state authorities on the ground to provide aid to migrant workers.

“Around 50,000 NGOs are working shoulder-to-shoulder with governments to provide food and necessities to the poor and migrant workers. Why don’t you do something for the poor? Why can’t the petitioners help the workers”, Mehta asked.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said that they were doing their bit and distributing food etc. “But do you want us to feed 15 lakh people”, he responded.

The bench of justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai disposed of the petition after recording the submissions made by the central government.

“Solicitor General, Mr. Tushar Mehta, has filed a status report and submitted that various measures are in place to address the issues concerning the migrant workers. He further argued that helpline number has been provided to report issues concerning the implementation at the ground level, and that whenever any complaint is received, the authorities are attempting to address the same immediately”, the court noted in its order.

The court, however, asked the central government to look into certain material produced by the petitioners and take necessary steps to address any shortcomings.

“The learned counsel (for the petitioners) further argued that studies conducted by NGOs indicate that there are several areas where the aid is not reaching to the migrant workers. Taking into consideration the material placed before us, we call upon the Union of India to look into such material and take such steps as it finds fit to resolve the issues raised in the petition”, the order said.

The plea by activists Mander and Bhardwaj sought payment of minimum wages to all migrant workers, who are either employed by companies or contractors or self-employed. In the aftermath of the lockdown enforced on March 25 for Covid-19, tens of thousands of migrants left the cities for their homes in the hinterland in an exodus triggered by loss of income.

The centre had earlier filed a status report detailing the steps taken by various state governments to address the problems faced by migrant workers. According to the report, there are 26,476 relief and active shelter camps across the country housing 1.03 million migrant workers and others during the Covid-19 lockdown.