 Madhu Koda, Kanimozhi, A Raja… Wasn't ED, CBI misused back then? Asks BJP MP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, Kanimozhi, A Raja… Wasn't ED, CBI misused back then? Asks BJP MP

Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, Kanimozhi, A Raja… Wasn't ED, CBI misused back then? Asks BJP MP

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 04:21 PM IST

BJP MP Dubey claimed the INDIA bloc leaders belong to the same mentality, asked about the alleged scam for which Soren was arrested.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday recalled the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, along with other prominent leaders Kanimozhi and A Raja, while snubbing INDIA bloc leaders' allegations of the BJP using central agencies. Hemant Soren, who stepped down as the fifth CM of Jharkhand before getting arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged land scam. He was the third Jharkhand CM to be taken into custody.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey (ANI)

“Who sent Madhu Koda, Kanimozhi, and A. Raja to judicial custody? Wasn't the ED and CBI being misused back then? They all belong to the same mentality... Did we keep 36 lakh cash at Hemant Soren's residence? Did we transfer 'Benami' properties in his name?” Dubey asked.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also read: What did Jharkhand's Hemant Soren tell Kapil Sibal before his arrest by ED?

Soren has been sent to five-day custody under the ED after he was kept under judicial custody for a day. He was arrested on January 31 after being grilled by the ED officials for around seven hours.

Soren's arrest led to political unrest in the state. Senior leader of his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, Champai Soren, took oath as the next CM on Friday. After the swearing-in, several legislators left for Hyderabad ahead of the floor test in the assembly. This is an effort by the alliance to protect its flock.

The Opposition INDIA bloc leaders have been condemning the arrest and alleged the ruling BJP-led central government of using the CBI and ED against its detractors.

"I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Top Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and TR Baalu, had earlier met at the residence of Kharge on the day Soren was arrested by the ED. They are alleging that Soren was forced to quit as chief minister and the new government formation was delayed.

Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda was arrested and sent to jail for corruption charges against him. He served as CM between 2006 and 2008 in an alliance with the then-UPA government. He was accused of accumulating disproportionate assets and money laundering.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On