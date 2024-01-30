Hemant Soren ED LIVE: Jharkhand CM to record statement before ED on Wednesday

Hemant Soren ED LIVE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has agreed to record his statement before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at his residence on Wednesday at 1 pm. While expressing his readiness to cooperate, Soren asserted that the timing of the inquiry appears to be politically motivated, intending to disrupt the functioning of his government....Read More

The letter by Soren to ED's Ranchi office stated, “You are well aware that the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will be held between 2nd and 29th February 2024 and the undersigned will be pre-occupied with preparations for the same apart from other prior scheduled official engagements.”

ED officials visited Soren's residence on Monday night in connection with an alleged land scam case but were unable to locate him. Additionally, Section 144 CrPc has been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Soren's residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office in Ranchi.

The ED had issued ten summons to the Jharkhand Chief Minister in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. On Monday night, ED officials seized Soren's luxury car in Delhi as part of the ongoing investigation.