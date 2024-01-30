Hemant Soren ED LIVE: Jharkhand CM to record statement before ED on Wednesday
Hemant Soren ED LIVE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has agreed to record his statement before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at his residence on Wednesday at 1 pm. While expressing his readiness to cooperate, Soren asserted that the timing of the inquiry appears to be politically motivated, intending to disrupt the functioning of his government....Read More
The letter by Soren to ED's Ranchi office stated, “You are well aware that the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will be held between 2nd and 29th February 2024 and the undersigned will be pre-occupied with preparations for the same apart from other prior scheduled official engagements.”
ED officials visited Soren's residence on Monday night in connection with an alleged land scam case but were unable to locate him. Additionally, Section 144 CrPc has been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Soren's residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office in Ranchi.
The ED had issued ten summons to the Jharkhand Chief Minister in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. On Monday night, ED officials seized Soren's luxury car in Delhi as part of the ongoing investigation.
Watch: Enforcement of Section 144 CrPc within 100-meter radius of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence declared
An official from the District Information and Public Relations Office in Ranchi has declared the enforcement of Section 144 CrPc within a 100-meter radius of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence.
‘Lokpal has given him the last chance on 15th February’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
Amid ED probe against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "I had complained to the Lokpal and CBI had conducted its preliminary enquiry. You would be surprised to know that there are 82 properties - that belong to Shibu Soren, his wife, Hemant Soren, and their family. They neither declared it before the Income Tax nor in their election affidavit...He (CM) had stalled the Lokpal investigation for two years now...Lokpal has given him the last chance on 15th February. If this case opens in 2024, nobody in Soren will be eligible to contest election."
‘CM is in the hearts of people of Jharkhand’: State minister
"The CM (Hemant Soren) is in the hearts of people of Jharkhand as they love him. He will be present to respond to ED's questions at the time he has been asked to come. Why unnecessary fuss is being created over it?" says Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta.
Hemant Soren says will record statement before ED on Wednesday
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a communication to the Enforcement Directorate, conveyed his intention to provide his statement to the agency officials at 1 pm on Wednesday at his residence. Despite agreeing to cooperate, the chief minister asserted that the timing of the inquiry appeared politically motivated, aimed at disrupting the operations of his government.