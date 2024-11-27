Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's 14th CM today, several key leaders to attend event

Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground on Thursday, November 28. This term will be Hemant Soren's fourth stint as the chief minister.(PTI)

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the 49-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader at 4 pm.

Several key leaders from the INDIA bloc and other political parties will be in attendance at Soren’s swearing-in ceremony.

Soren, who retained the Barhait assembly seat with a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held elections, will take charge of the CM office for the fourth time.

Jharkhand elections 2024

The JMM-led alliance achieved a notable victory in the Jharkhand polls by securing 56 of the 81 seats in the state Assembly. The BJP-led NDA managed to bag 24 seats.

JMM saw its highest-ever election tally, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. Of its alliance partners, Congress bagged 21 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 4 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennist)(Liberation) secured two seats.

Reportedly, as per the power-sharing deal in the INDIA bloc, RJD is likely to get one ministerial berth in Soren’s cabinet.

After being unanimously elected as the legislature party leader by the INDIA bloc in the state on Sunday, Soren met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form the government.

Soren’s victory speech

After emerging victorious in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Hemant Soren thanked the people of the state for their “continued trust in our leadership”.

“This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them. This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand,” he added.

Soren said that the mandate Jharkhand has given his party and his alliance, they are “ready to serve them with dedication and resolve”.

Hemant Soren meets PM Modi

On Tuesday, the JMM leader and his wife Kalpana Soren met Prime Minister Narendra in Delhi. "I had a constructive meeting with the Prime Minister, where we discussed Jharkhand’s growth and development. His support is valuable as we move forward with our plans," he said.

Notably, Soren had also met leaders of the INDIA bloc, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi as well as Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, and invited them to the swearing-in ceremony.

"We are united in our goal to work for the betterment of Jharkhand and its people," he said.

Soren’s oath-taking ceremony

Preparations for Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony are in full swing, with posters being put up across Ranchi and special security arrangements in place.

Along with senior officials, Soren paid a visit to the Morabadi ground on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

Notably, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Soren is likely to take the oath alone, adding that his cabinet expansion will take place after a vote of confidence in the state Assembly.

Who all are attending?

Hemant Soren appealed to the public to attend his swearing-in ceremony and also shared a live stream YouTube link for the event.

Political leaders that are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Hemant Soren are:

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Bihar’s LoP Tejashwi Yadav

“It’s heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion,” Soren had said.