Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's 14th CM today, several key leaders to attend event

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2024 11:27 PM IST

Among key political leaders, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony.

Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground on Thursday, November 28.

This term will be Hemant Soren's fourth stint as the chief minister.(PTI)
This term will be Hemant Soren's fourth stint as the chief minister.(PTI)

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the 49-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader at 4 pm.

Several key leaders from the INDIA bloc and other political parties will be in attendance at Soren’s swearing-in ceremony.

Soren, who retained the Barhait assembly seat with a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held elections, will take charge of the CM office for the fourth time.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand election results 2024: Here's the full list of winners

Jharkhand elections 2024

The JMM-led alliance achieved a notable victory in the Jharkhand polls by securing 56 of the 81 seats in the state Assembly. The BJP-led NDA managed to bag 24 seats.

JMM saw its highest-ever election tally, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. Of its alliance partners, Congress bagged 21 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 4 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennist)(Liberation) secured two seats.

ALSO READ | How did the JMM win Jharkhand?

Reportedly, as per the power-sharing deal in the INDIA bloc, RJD is likely to get one ministerial berth in Soren’s cabinet.

After being unanimously elected as the legislature party leader by the INDIA bloc in the state on Sunday, Soren met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form the government.

Soren’s victory speech

After emerging victorious in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Hemant Soren thanked the people of the state for their “continued trust in our leadership”.

“This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them. This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand,” he added.

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t think I’ll face such a tough election again’: Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren

Soren said that the mandate Jharkhand has given his party and his alliance, they are “ready to serve them with dedication and resolve”.

Hemant Soren meets PM Modi

On Tuesday, the JMM leader and his wife Kalpana Soren met Prime Minister Narendra in Delhi. "I had a constructive meeting with the Prime Minister, where we discussed Jharkhand’s growth and development. His support is valuable as we move forward with our plans," he said.

Notably, Soren had also met leaders of the INDIA bloc, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi as well as Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, and invited them to the swearing-in ceremony.

ALSO READ | Why the BJP failed to make a mark among the tribals of Jharkhand

"We are united in our goal to work for the betterment of Jharkhand and its people," he said.

Soren’s oath-taking ceremony

Preparations for Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony are in full swing, with posters being put up across Ranchi and special security arrangements in place.

Along with senior officials, Soren paid a visit to the Morabadi ground on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

Notably, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Soren is likely to take the oath alone, adding that his cabinet expansion will take place after a vote of confidence in the state Assembly.

Who all are attending?

Hemant Soren appealed to the public to attend his swearing-in ceremony and also shared a live stream YouTube link for the event.

Political leaders that are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Hemant Soren are:

  • Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
  • NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar
  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
  • Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya
  • AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray
  • Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav
  • PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti
  • Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
  • Bihar’s LoP Tejashwi Yadav

“It’s heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion,” Soren had said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On