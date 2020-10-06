e-paper
Home / India News / Twitter user asked Gautam Gambhir if he is anti-Pakistan. Here’s what he said

Twitter user asked Gautam Gambhir if he is anti-Pakistan. Here’s what he said

A user on Twitter asked cricketer Gautam Gambhir why he is so anti-Pakistan. “I’m not! I don’t think any Indian is,” Gambhir responded to the user and wrote, “when we have to choose between the lives of our soldiers and anything else, we are all on the same side.”

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday interacted with his fans and followers on micro-blogging website Twitter. He hosted an ask me anything session on completing one year in politics and users posted questions with the hashtag #AskGG.

A user on Twitter asked cricketer Gautam Gambhir why he is so anti-Pakistan. “I’m not! I don’t think any Indian is,” Gambhir responded to the user and wrote, “when we have to choose between the lives of our soldiers and anything else, we are all on the same side.” 

Gautam Gambhir joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. He fought Lok Sabha election from east Delhi seat and won after defeating Congress’ Arvind Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi.

