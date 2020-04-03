Heroes then, heroes now

india

A decade ago, they made India proud with their sporting achievements. Now, they are making the country proud once again, this time, with their heroics in the crusade against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joginder Sharma, who made his name in history, after he bowled the twentieth over in the final of the ICC T20 game against Pakistan in 2007, is now a DSP, with Haryana Police. He has been on duty for over two weeks, which meant he couldn’t see his family. “It’s been 15 days, and I have come home today. The place where I’m posted is about an-hour-and-a-half drive away from my house. I am out for duty by 6am,” he says.

“The stress of how we will manage this is more than the tension I had when I was bowling that final over. The government and the authorities are taking every possible step to make sure that this disease stays away from the entire country. It is my duty, to help them, and make my country safer,” he says, adding that he is “happy to see” the photos of him, on duty in the uniform, on social media which have gone viral, and feels that the popularity, will only “ spread the message” further.

Akhil Kumar, the 38-year-old boxer is also making sure that those, “who’ve been walking on foot to get to their homes” are given food and water.

Just like Joginder, Akhil Kumar, who represented India in the Olympics in 2008, is now an ACP with the Haryana Traffic Police, and is posted in Gurugram. Apart from doing his duty, the 38-year-old boxer is also making sure that those, “who’ve been walking on foot to get to their homes” are given food and water. Akhil, ever since the lockdown’s announcement, has also been delivering food to those “who don’t have money and have been stuck inside” their homes. “Instead of getting them packed food, we give them ration. Not only is that cheaper, but is more in quantity, as well. Every day we are able to give some 70-80 packets. Each packet contains, atta, rice and dal,” he says.

Both of them insist on not being called heroes. “What’s important is that people take this seriously. Our Prime Minister has requested everyone to practise social distancing. I, as a police officer and as a citizen of this country will make sure that this country is safe,” says Joginder.