India News / Hiding info will be treated as breach of discipline: Army

Hiding info will be treated as breach of discipline: Army

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI: The army has warned its personnel that non-disclosure of Covid-19-related information, including symptoms, contact history with patients or travel to coronavirus affected areas identified by the government, will be considered as “willful concealment” and be dealt with as a breach of discipline under the Army Act 1950.

Breach of discipline is covered under several sections of the Army Act --- Section 41 (disobedience), Sector 42 (insubordination/obstruction), Section 45 (unbecoming conduct) and Section 63 (violation of good order and discipline).

Disciplinary action could be taken against such personnel and the punishment would depend on the nature of offence --- whether it is due to negligence or a deliberate act, two senior officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

An advisory issued on March 25 said it was obligatory for all ranks to disclose symptoms, contact with infected patient/relative/friend (during leave or temporary duty) and travel to Covid-19 hotspots to superiors during roll call or while being screened by medical authorities.

The letter said non-disclosure of such information could result in other soldiers getting infected.

The advisory, issued by the adjutant’s general branch, said the pandemic had spread to all parts of the country, and soldiers and their families were at risk of getting infected.

Two soldiers, including an army doctor, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday at a time the force is taking aggressive measures to tackle the spread of the disease in its ranks. While one of them is a colonel-ranked officer posted at the Kolkata-based Eastern Command hospital, the other is a junior commissioned officer in Dehradun.

In an address to soldiers on the Covid-19 outbreak on March 27, army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, said it was important for them to stay fit and remain away from coronavirus if they have to help the countrymen in these serious times.

Naravane asked them to strictly adhere to a string of preventive measures circulated by the army to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The army, which is at the forefront of the country’s fight against the pandemic, has taken a raft of preventive measures, including cancellation of all non-essential training, conferences and travel, a freeze on postings and foreign assignments, avoiding any assembly that involves more than 50 personnel, postponing all courses for officers and encouraging personnel to work from home wherever possible.

