e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / High alert in UP after first case of new UK strain of Covid-19 found: Report

High alert in UP after first case of new UK strain of Covid-19 found: Report

Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported that as many as 565 people who returned from the UK to Uttar Pradesh after December 9 have not been traced.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People queue to register for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital in Noida on Tuesday.
People queue to register for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital in Noida on Tuesday.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued alert after a case of new coronavirus strain, recently found in the United Kingdom, was detected in a two-year-old girl, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan.

The state health department has directed its officials and hospital staff to exercise extra caution; the hospitals too have been asked to be on high alert, Hindustan reported.

The UP health authorities have also ordered that people who have returned from abroad should be told to remain in home quarantine for 28 days, even if their RT-PCR report comes negative. Those found carrying the new strain of the coronavirus must be kept in separate isolation ward, the advisory from state health department further said.

Hindustan further reported that as many as 565 people who returned from the UK to Uttar Pradesh after December 9 have not been traced. Five people were found on Wednesday, and their samples sent to CSIR, Delhi.

According to state authorities, the mobile phones of those who came back from the UK are switched off, making it difficult to trace them, Hindustan reported.

Meanwhile, 14 more people tested positive for the new UK variant of Sars-CoV-2 virus, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Wednesday. The ministry said this based on the results of genome sequencing of positive samples released by the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) labs.

The samples have so far been sequenced in seven of the 10 designated labs across the country—seven samples tested positive in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune, eight in NCDC, Delhi, one in IGIB, Delhi and one in NIBG, Kalyani (West Bengal).

With this, the total number of people testing positive for the new UK variant of Covid-19 has reached 20.

Six cases of the new strain were detected on Tuesday, prompting the government to direct genome sequencing of samples from all passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 or were symptomatic as it ramped up the surveillance and containment strategy.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Ram Temple: New technique likely to be adopted for construction of foundation
Ram Temple: New technique likely to be adopted for construction of foundation
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In